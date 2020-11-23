LIVE: Fargo Filmmaker’s Short Film Featured In National Film Festival

"Wake" Is A Short Film Told Entirely Through Music And Dance

A Fargo filmmaker’s new short film is getting a nation-wide spotlight this week.

Oscar De Leon directed “Wake”, a short film featuring local dancers and no dialogue.

He filmed it over two days near Ashby, Minnesota.

The film was selected as part of the Official Latino Film Festival that runs online this weekend.

De Leon says his film is meant to show how people are handling the coronavirus pandemic, and how the slowdown caused by the virus can help people refocus their lives.

He adds, “Pre-pandemic, we had been working towards things that we weren’t really crazy about, so the pandemic gave us sort of a reset and allowed us to connect with nature a little bit more and other things that we love.”

