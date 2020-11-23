Social Distancing: Long Walks On The Beach

Long walks on the beach aren't strictly a summer activity

It’s not too late for a walk along the beach. And for a bonus, it’s really easy to socially distance.

Because there’s no one there! My girlfriend and I took an impromptu drive to Detroit Lakes on Saturday afternoon. And we took a walk along the beach right as the sun was starting to set. It was beautiful. It wasn’t too cold. And it was completely deserted, perfect for a nice romantic stroll.

Don’t be afraid to bundle up and keep heading outside this winter. It can help stave off cabin fever.

