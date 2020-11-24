Cher Tour Canceled, Fargodome Issuing Refunds

FARGO, N.D. — After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cher’s “Here We Go Again” tour is now canceled due to the inability to predict when live tours can resume.

If you bought a ticket for her Fargodome stop, which had been rescheduled for last September and then canceled, you will be getting a refund.

The show will not be rescheduled.

Credit card purchases are being automatically refunded.

If you bought tickets with cash, you’ll have to return your tickets to the Fargodome box office by mail or in person for a refund.