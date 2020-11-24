CRAVE offers ‘snow globe’ experience with outdoor dining igloos

Four heated igloos are set up on the restaurant's patio that can seat up to six people each.

FARGO, N.D. — Crave is offering guests a unique dining experience that is both COVID-19 safe and festive for the holidays.

The restaurant has set up four outdoor igloos for people to have a “snow globe” experience.

Each igloo sits up to six people and is heated inside. The spots can be reserved for a 90-minute time slot between now and New Years.

There is a 30 minute sanitizing period between each reservation.

“It really is kind of like eating in a snow globe. We use the word igloo loosely, but it is a really cool unique atmosphere; the lights, the decorations, being outside,” said CRAVE’s general manager Joe Brown. “I really look forward to when it starts snowing and when you got that going on around you.”

Crave is planning to start opening more reservation times during the lunch hour and in the month of January.