Jamestown Regional Medical Center Starts “Name-The-Robot” Contest

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — R.O.S.I.E. is getting a buddy and you can help give it a name.

“R.O.S.I.E.” stands for “Robot Offering Safe Ideal Environment”.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center has purchased a second germ-zapping robot for $100,000 with the help of grant funding.

The robots are 99.9% effective in destroying hard-to-kill superbugs in hard-to-clean places.

J-R-M-C staff says more than 400 healthcare facilities around the world use these Xenex germ-zapping robots.

Their Name-The-Robot contest is open through December 4.

Find the link to submit your name suggestion here.