Fargo Police investigating 15-month-old girl’s death

FARGO, N.D. – Police are investigating a toddler’s death.

Fargo Police say on Friday, November 20th around 10:30 officers responded to a home on the 2300 block of 17th Street South for an unconscious and unresponsive 15-month-old girl. First responders performed lifesaving measures and the child was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the girl died on Tuesday, November 24th.

“Detectives have been working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, and are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results,” Fargo Police said in a statement.

No arrests have been made.

Fargo Police say the department is working closely with the family and are reaching out to them with updates.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family during this difficult time,” Fargo Police said in a statement.