Firefighters respond to shed fire in North Fargo

Crews were dispatched to 3507 1st avenue North around 1:30 on Wednesday.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Fire Department was on scene for a shed that caught on fire in a North Fargo backyard.

The department was dispatched to 3507 1st avenue North around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

They say a man working near the shed was trying to light a propane heater. The heater produced a flash, which caused the fire to spread.

“When the first arriving crews were on scene, they were able to stretch a line to the backyard. There was a fairly large, good-sized shed that was burning and lots of material inside the shed. [It] also damaged some trees and some fences around that shed. There were no injuries,” Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ness said.

Crews were on the scene for just over an hour.