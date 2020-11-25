Homicide under investigation in Beltrami County

sheriff says it appears to be "targeted incident'

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) – The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of man who was shot in Ten Lakes Township.

The shooting was reported at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting appears to be a “targeted incident.” No arrests have been made.

The victim’s name has not been released. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.