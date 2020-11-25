North Dakota has 6 new COVID-19 deaths, number of cases drops
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 6 new deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 8,615 active cases in the state, a decrease of 292 since Tuesday.
Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 276.
BY THE NUMBERS
9,586 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,102,420 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,096 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
75,478 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
12.31% – Daily Positivity Rate**
8,615 – Total Active Cases
-292 Individuals from Yesterday
1,366 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,102 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
65,976 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
297 – Currently Hospitalized
+8 – Individuals from yesterday
6 – New Deaths*** (887 total deaths since the pandemic began)
Please note that the death of a woman in her 60s from Richland County and a woman in her 60s from Rolette County were misreported yesterday.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 70s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 70s from Cass County.
- Man in his 60s from Richland County.
- Woman in her 50s from Ward County.
- Man in his 90s from Ward County.
- Man in his 70s from Williams County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County – 2
· Barnes County – 14
· Benson County – 4
· Bottineau County – 8
· Bowman County – 1
· Burleigh County – 205
· Cass County – 276
· Cavalier County – 3
· Dickey County – 2
· Divide County – 2
· Dunn County – 5
· Emmons County – 4
· Foster County – 8
· Golden Valley County – 1
· Grand Forks County – 99
· Grant County – 2
· Griggs County – 6
· Hettinger County – 2
· Kidder County – 1
· LaMoure County – 11
· Logan County – 1
· McHenry County – 3
· McIntosh County – 3
· McKenzie County – 12
· McLean County – 16
· Mercer County – 11
· Morton County – 63
· Mountrail County – 11
· Nelson County – 3
· Pembina County – 16
· Pierce County – 1
· Ramsey County – 10
· Ransom County – 14
· Renville County – 1
· Richland County – 6
· Rolette County – 10
· Sargent County – 9
· Sioux County – 16
· Stark County – 19
· Steele County – 2
· Stutsman County – 50
· Traill County – 10
· Walsh County – 17
· Ward County – 113
· Williams County – 23