North Dakota has 6 new COVID-19 deaths, number of cases drops

Jim Monk,

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 6 new deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 8,615 active cases in the state, a decrease of 292 since Tuesday.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 276.

 

BY THE NUMBERS 

9,586 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,102,420 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

1,096 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

75,478 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

12.31% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

8,615 – Total Active Cases  

-292 Individuals from Yesterday 

1,366 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,102 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

65,976 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

297 – Currently Hospitalized  

+8 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

6 – New Deaths*** (887 total deaths since the pandemic began)
Please note that the death of a woman in her 60s from Richland County and a woman in her 60s from Rolette County were misreported yesterday.

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Man in his 70s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 60s from Richland County.
  • Woman in her 50s from Ward County. 
  • Man in his 90s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 70s from Williams County. 

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Adams County – 2

·        Barnes County – 14

·        Benson County – 4

·        Bottineau County – 8

·        Bowman County – 1

·        Burleigh County – 205

·        Cass County – 276

·        Cavalier County – 3

·        Dickey County – 2

·        Divide County – 2

·        Dunn County – 5

·        Emmons County – 4

·        Foster County – 8

·        Golden Valley County – 1

·        Grand Forks County – 99

·        Grant County – 2

·        Griggs County – 6

·        Hettinger County – 2

·        Kidder County – 1

·        LaMoure County – 11

·        Logan County – 1

·        McHenry County – 3

·        McIntosh County – 3

·        McKenzie County – 12

·        McLean County – 16

·        Mercer County – 11

·        Morton County – 63

·        Mountrail County – 11

·        Nelson County – 3

·        Pembina County – 16

·        Pierce County – 1

·        Ramsey County – 10

·        Ransom County – 14

·        Renville County – 1

·        Richland County – 6

·        Rolette County – 10

·        Sargent County – 9

·        Sioux County – 16

·        Stark County – 19

·        Steele County – 2

·        Stutsman County – 50

·        Traill County – 10

·        Walsh County – 17

·        Ward County – 113

·        Williams County – 23

Categories: Coronavirus, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: ,

You Might Like