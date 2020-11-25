North Dakota has 6 new COVID-19 deaths, number of cases drops

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 6 new deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 8,615 active cases in the state, a decrease of 292 since Tuesday.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 276.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,586 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,102,420 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,096 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

75,478 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.31% – Daily Positivity Rate**

8,615 – Total Active Cases

-292 Individuals from Yesterday

1,366 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,102 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

65,976 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

297 – Currently Hospitalized

+8 – Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths*** (887 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please note that the death of a woman in her 60s from Richland County and a woman in her 60s from Rolette County were misreported yesterday.



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Richland County.

Woman in her 50s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 2

· Barnes County – 14

· Benson County – 4

· Bottineau County – 8

· Bowman County – 1

· Burleigh County – 205

· Cass County – 276

· Cavalier County – 3

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County – 2

· Dunn County – 5

· Emmons County – 4

· Foster County – 8

· Golden Valley County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 99

· Grant County – 2

· Griggs County – 6

· Hettinger County – 2

· Kidder County – 1

· LaMoure County – 11

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 3

· McIntosh County – 3

· McKenzie County – 12

· McLean County – 16

· Mercer County – 11

· Morton County – 63

· Mountrail County – 11

· Nelson County – 3

· Pembina County – 16

· Pierce County – 1

· Ramsey County – 10

· Ransom County – 14

· Renville County – 1

· Richland County – 6

· Rolette County – 10

· Sargent County – 9

· Sioux County – 16

· Stark County – 19

· Steele County – 2

· Stutsman County – 50

· Traill County – 10

· Walsh County – 17

· Ward County – 113

· Williams County – 23