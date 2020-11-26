Air Force nurse says she feels “proud” to support medical personnel in ND

She is joined by 59 Air Force nurses that will be working in the largest cities in North Dakota.

NORTH DAKOTA – Air Force Nurses arrive in North Dakota to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“The people of North Dakota are great and they definitely need more nurses to support the rates that are climbing, ” says U.S Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Kathryn Juettner.

U.S Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Kathryn Juettner did not hesitate when asked to come to North Dakota to give a helping hand as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the state.

“Bismarck, Minot, Grand Forks and Fargo,” says Tim Wiedrich from the North Dakota Department of Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Section.

Lieutenant Juettner is a medical surgical nurse at the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

She arrived on Sunday and has been doing the orientation process.

“I’m located in Fargo. I’m working at the Sanford Hospital,”says Lieutenant Juettner.

Lieutenant Juettner says they are expecting to stay for at least 30 days.

“If they do extend us, we might be here longer but they probably won’t know until maybe about Christmas time,” says Lieutenant Juettner.

Her role is mainly proving some extra set of hands and relief to local health care workers.

“Basically taking all COVID patients. Helping out on the COVID specific units, I believe the hospital that I’m at there’s three different units that we’re going to be on,” says Lieutenant Juettner.

She says she’s proud to be able to help support medical personnel and North Dakotans.

“I kind of jumped at the opportunity to help. Because this is why we became nurses, this is why we’re here for and that’s part of the military. We want to make sure that people know we’re here to help,” says Lieutenant Juettner.

A deed those working in the health care system are grateful for.

“Very important that we were able to utilize these resources to supplement the heroic efforts that medical and long term care systems have been going through,” says Wiedrich.

Lieutenant Juettner’s first day of work will be on Friday.

Out of 120 nurses the State has obtained from the Department of Defense and the temporary staffing agency they have 91 staff members that have arrived.