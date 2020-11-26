Sanford talks its role in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The COVID vaccine is coming soon, and Sanford is getting prepared to handle it

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Health is working hard to prepare its hospitals and clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanford has been in contact with governments across the states to make sure the facilities are ready to handle the vaccine.

It’s still waiting on final details, like how much will be distributed to its locations.

Each state will have its own rules for where to store the vaccine.

The first 2 vaccines require ultra-cold handling.

So, Sanford has required the storage capacity & refrigeration systems for them.

“We’re ready, & this is another sunshine ray of hope here. We’re looking forward to beginning that vaccination process as soon as that vaccine becomes available,” says Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin.

The Sioux Falls health system will have space for around 75,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Sanford started preparing for the vaccine back in August.