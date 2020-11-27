8 COVID-19 cases reported at Davies High School

FARGO (KVRR) – Officials at Davies High School in Fargo say there were 8 positive COVID-19 cases involving students and staff over the past 7 days.

Out of those cases, 7 had close contacts inside the school or during after-school related activities or athletics.

Davies High School administration has informed all the close contact families.

Close contacts include students and staff members who were within 6 feet of the individual for at least 15 minutes in a classroom or in other school spaces.

Due to the new guidelines from the North Dakota Department of Health, if a close contact and the positive individual are both wearing masks, the close contact does not need to be quarantined if asymptomatic.