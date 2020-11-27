Play of the Week Nominees: November 27th

DGF, Alexandria Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s DJ Colter high school play of the week nominees come from last Friday’s Minnesota high school football section playoffs.

First comes from DGF. The Rebels hosting Pequot Lakes and Justin Wang breaks through for a 70-yard touchdown run as the Rebels went on to win.

The second comes from Alexandria. The Cardinals putting on some trickery to fool the Spuds defense. Two receivers hooking up on the play as Zach Gunderg throws the touchdown pass to Will Heydt.

Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.