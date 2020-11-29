Downtown protest blames COVID-19 pandemic on animal consumption

Event coordinator seeks to prevent future pandemics

FARGO, N.D. — A Saturday protest in downtown Fargo planned by the PETA organization resulted in a smaller turnout than expected.

Event coordinator, Trey Wharton singularly sought to bring awareness towards ending animal consumption to downtown shoppers as they walked by, by holding up signs catering some of PETA’s slogans and opinions.

The message behind Saturday’s protest was to voice PETA’s claims that animal consumption is to blame for the current COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

“Covid-19 is a zoonotic disease stemmed from animals so it’s our duty and our responsibility to speak out against what’s causing it and try to prevent any pandemics in the future,”PETA Event coordinator, Trey Wharton said.

Wharton, along with PETA is endorsing a plant based diet to prevent future pandemic like viruses.