North Dakota Covid-19 cases drop by 360, 7 more people die

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday reported 7 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 6,477 active cases in the state, a decrease of 360 since Sunday. 331 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 189.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,777 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,144,256 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

598 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

79,252 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.43% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,477 – Total Active Cases

-360 Individuals from Yesterday

947 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (743 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

71,848 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

331 – Currently Hospitalized

+8 – Individuals from yesterday

7 – New Deaths*** (927 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Foster County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Pembina County.

Woman in her 60s from Sioux County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 2

· Barnes County – 5

· Benson County – 10

· Bottineau County – 11

· Bowman County – 1

· Burleigh County – 73

· Cass County – 189

· Cavalier County – 6

· Dickey County – 1

· Dunn County – 4

· Eddy County – 2

· Foster County – 3

· Golden Valley County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 28

· Griggs County – 2

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County – 4

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 1

· McIntosh County – 3

· McKenzie County – 2

· McLean County – 11

· Mercer County – 6

· Morton County – 36

· Mountrail County – 1

· Nelson County – 2

· Oliver County – 1

· Pembina County – 7

· Pierce County – 2

· Ramsey County – 36

· Ransom County – 7

· Renville County – 3

· Richland County – 20

· Rolette County – 12

· Sargent County – 3

· Sioux County – 2

· Stark County – 30

· Steele County – 2

· Stutsman County – 15

· Towner County – 1

· Traill County – 7

· Walsh County – 3

· Ward County – 32

· Williams County – 7