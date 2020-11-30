North Dakota Covid-19 cases drop by 360, 7 more people die

Jim Monk,
North Dakota Department Of Health

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday reported 7 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 6,477 active cases in the state, a decrease of 360 since Sunday.  331 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 189.

 

BY THE NUMBERS 

7,777 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,144,256 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

598 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

79,252 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

8.43% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

6,477 – Total Active Cases  

-360 Individuals from Yesterday 

947 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (743 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

71,848 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

331 – Currently Hospitalized  

+8 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

7 – New Deaths*** (927 total deaths since the pandemic began) 

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Woman in her 90s from Foster County.
  • Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 90s from Morton County. 
  • Woman in her 80s from Pembina County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Sioux County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Adams County – 2

·        Barnes County – 5

·        Benson County – 10

·        Bottineau County – 11

·        Bowman County – 1

·        Burleigh County – 73

·        Cass County – 189

·        Cavalier County – 6

·        Dickey County – 1

·        Dunn County – 4

·        Eddy County – 2

·        Foster County – 3

·        Golden Valley County – 2

·        Grand Forks County – 28

·        Griggs County – 2

·        Hettinger County – 1

·        Kidder County – 4

·        LaMoure County – 1

·        Logan County – 1

·        McHenry County – 1

·        McIntosh County – 3

·        McKenzie County – 2

·        McLean County – 11

·        Mercer County – 6

·        Morton County – 36

·        Mountrail County – 1

·        Nelson County – 2

·        Oliver County – 1

·        Pembina County – 7

·        Pierce County – 2

·        Ramsey County – 36

·        Ransom County – 7

·        Renville County – 3

·        Richland County – 20

·        Rolette County – 12

·        Sargent County – 3

·        Sioux County – 2

·        Stark County – 30

·        Steele County – 2

·        Stutsman County – 15

·        Towner County – 1

·        Traill County – 7

·        Walsh County – 3

·        Ward County – 32

·        Williams County – 7

 

Categories: Coronavirus, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: ,

You Might Like