North Dakota Covid-19 cases drop by 360, 7 more people die
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday reported 7 additional deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 6,477 active cases in the state, a decrease of 360 since Sunday. 331 people are hospitalized.
Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 189.
BY THE NUMBERS
7,777 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,144,256 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
598 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
79,252 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
8.43% – Daily Positivity Rate**
6,477 – Total Active Cases
-360 Individuals from Yesterday
947 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (743 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
71,848 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
331 – Currently Hospitalized
+8 – Individuals from yesterday
7 – New Deaths*** (927 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 90s from Foster County.
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 90s from Morton County.
- Woman in her 80s from Pembina County.
- Woman in her 60s from Sioux County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County – 2
· Barnes County – 5
· Benson County – 10
· Bottineau County – 11
· Bowman County – 1
· Burleigh County – 73
· Cass County – 189
· Cavalier County – 6
· Dickey County – 1
· Dunn County – 4
· Eddy County – 2
· Foster County – 3
· Golden Valley County – 2
· Grand Forks County – 28
· Griggs County – 2
· Hettinger County – 1
· Kidder County – 4
· LaMoure County – 1
· Logan County – 1
· McHenry County – 1
· McIntosh County – 3
· McKenzie County – 2
· McLean County – 11
· Mercer County – 6
· Morton County – 36
· Mountrail County – 1
· Nelson County – 2
· Oliver County – 1
· Pembina County – 7
· Pierce County – 2
· Ramsey County – 36
· Ransom County – 7
· Renville County – 3
· Richland County – 20
· Rolette County – 12
· Sargent County – 3
· Sioux County – 2
· Stark County – 30
· Steele County – 2
· Stutsman County – 15
· Towner County – 1
· Traill County – 7
· Walsh County – 3
· Ward County – 32
· Williams County – 7