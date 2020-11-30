North Dakota reports record camping numbers amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s 13 state parks have hit record camping numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Parks and Recreation Department reported a 35% increase in campsite nights from May 1-Oct. 31 compared to the same period in 2019.

Camping boomed in September and October over 2019. Annual park pass sales were up 18% this year from 2019.

Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek says people want to take advantage of the open spaces during the pandemic.