West Fargo Police ask for help in locating teen

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Phoenix Linblad.

Linblad was reported missing Sunday.

Linblad is a 5’8”, 210 pound Native American with long hair. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants and a red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Linblad should contact local law enforcement or the West Fargo Police Department at 701-433-5500.