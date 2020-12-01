Fargo police officer talks suicidal man to safety

FARGO, N.D. – A crisis-trained Fargo police officer was able to talk an armed, suicidal man into surrendering without any harm Monday night.

Police were sent to the 3400 block of 32nd Street South for the man who was barricaded inside a residence with a gun.

The officer was able to build a rapport with the man who came out on his own and was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Police say this year has been very difficult for many people and the holiday season can add to the already stressful time.

They say if you or someone you know is under stress and needs help, notify the police or FirstLink by dialing 911.