Minneapolis mayor, police chief oppose police budget cuts

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis’ mayor and police chief are speaking out against a proposal to cut the police department’s budget by nearly $8 million.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the cuts would be irresponsible in a year that saw rising violent crime and the departures of dozens of police officers.

Demands for change to the Minneapolis Police Department have been a focus since the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Frey said he supports community alternatives, but the notion of doing away with police is wrong.