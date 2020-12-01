Pet boarding service helps spread holiday cheer for sheltered animals

Donations help benefit furry friends at Adopt-A-Pet Rescue

As the Christmas holiday approaches, one local pet service is partnering up with a nonprofit to make sure our furry friends receive some much needed holiday cheer.

Wags Stay N Play pet service is accepting contributions for the Adopt-A-Pet rescue all month to help local sheltered animals have a tail wagging holiday season.

The rescue will be accepting anything from toys and treats to money.

Donations will be matched up to five hundred dollars by the Wags Stay N Play boarding service.

“We really wanted to do our part as well and help the rescue in return, they still need things like dog food and blankets and all those other little things that make a dog feel comfortable in a home. Those supplies can run thin during the holiday time so it’s definitely a good time to help them out,” Wags Stay N Play Boarding and Daycare General Manager, Sammy Smith said.

