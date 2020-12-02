Fargo Doctor emphasizes importance on preventative healthcare measures

He says he doesn't see this ending anytime soon even with the vaccine coming out.

FARGO, N.D.- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota’s Medical Officer Dr. Glasner says hospital operations have changed dramatically due to COVID-19.

Dr. Greg Glasner says it’s changed the work flow, the amount of work, and how healthcare workers are able to do their work.

Dr. Glasner says he hopes that by June of 2021, everyone is able to access the vaccine.

In the meantime, he wants to encourage people to continue to do their part in helping slow the spread.

“People are tired of the pandemic and they’re tired of staying home. They want to go and live their normal lives and I think the more we can get people to engage in preventative healthcare measures around the pandemic, the sooner we’ll be able to go back to our normal lives,” Dr. Glasner said.

The CDC has shortened the quarantine period from two weeks to seven to 10 days.