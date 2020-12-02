LIVE: Village Family Service Center Extends Free Mental Health Clinics In Clay County

Need For Mental Health Help Expected To Stay Steady Through Holiday Season

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing up, The Village Family Service Center is extending a program designed to help people cope with pandemic stress.

The Village is now offering weekly free walk-in mental health clinics for Clay County residents every Wednesday through December 30th.

The program was originally slated to end on December 9th.

Counselor Briti Jourbert says they’ve seen a steady stream of people seeking help with their mental health.

Some of the patients have transitioned to in-home family therapy with the help of grant funding.

Jourbert expects the mental health struggle to hold steady through the end of the year.

She adds, “We really felt through the holidays that this was gonna continue and especially with the schools in the area moving to distance learning, we’ve seen that cause increased stress as well.”

The walk-in clinic is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at The Village, 815 37th Ave. S., Moorhead, or via Zoom by calling 701-451-4811. Click here for more details.