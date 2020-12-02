Social Distancing: Christmas Movie Highlights Minnesota Charm

"The Christmas Listing" Premiered On Lifetime Network This Week

We’re officially in the month of Christmas. But you might not know that if you watch as many Christmas movies as I do. They’ve been running for more than a month at this point. I feel like I’m barely in the second half of a long Christmas season.

If you’re watching holiday movies mainly to make your significant other happy, I made bingo cards to spice up the viewing experience. You can find those by clicking here.

But a new holiday movie premiered on the Lifetime network week that I’m excited to watch because it was filmed here in our region.

It’s called The Christmas Listing. It was filmed at Erickson Farmstead in Isanti, Minnesota in January and February.

That’s about 40 miles north of Minneapolis.

It’s the story of two rival realtors competing to get the listing for a farmstead going up for sale, only the owners say they have to live there for a week to truly capture the magic of the place. Then I’m guessing they fall in love because it’s a Lifetime Christmas movie.

The farmstead’s owner, Dennis Davis, says the production crew for the film contacted him only a couple months before shooting.

Davis only bought the farm a couple years ago. No one had lived there for 30 years, but he turned it into an events space fitting a Christmas movie.

“The Christmas Listing” premiered on Monday on Lifetime, but if you missed it they’re re-airing it Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s also on demand on Lifetime’s website and you can rent it through Amazon Prime video.

I love that our region is getting some love in a Christmas movie. Most of those Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada. What are you watching to get into the holly jolly spirit? Does Die Hard count?

Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.