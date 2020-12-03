North Dakota coronavirus cases jump 225; 11 more deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday reported 11 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 5,461 active cases in the state, an increase of 225 since Wednesday. 306 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 230.

BY THE NUMBERS

10,977 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,164,267 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

978 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

81,105 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

9.65% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,461 – Total Active Cases

+225 Individuals from Yesterday

734 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (640 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

74,667 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

306 – Currently Hospitalized

+5 – Individuals from yesterday

11 – New Deaths*** (977 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 70s from Divide County.

Woman in her 100s from Foster County.

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 6

· Barnes County – 33

· Benson County – 6

· Bottineau County – 5

· Burke County – 3

· Burleigh County – 99

· Cass County – 230

· Cavalier County – 2

· Dickey County – 6

· Dunn County – 2

· Eddy County – 4

· Emmons County – 3

· Foster County – 3

· Golden Valley County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 76

· Griggs County – 3

· Hettinger County – 4

· Kidder County – 1

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County – 3

· McHenry County – 8

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 15

· McLean County – 21

· Mercer County – 20

· Morton County – 47

· Mountrail County – 16

· Nelson County – 1

· Pembina County – 12

· Pierce County – 7

· Ramsey County – 21

· Ransom County – 10

· Renville County – 1

· Richland County – 42

· Rolette County – 69

· Sargent County – 14

· Sheridan County – 3

· Sioux County – 9

· Stark County – 10

· Steele County – 3

· Stutsman County – 16

· Towner County – 3

· Traill County – 11

· Walsh County – 18

· Ward County – 78

· Wells County – 5

· Williams County – 25