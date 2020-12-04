Fargo Public Schools to allow spectators during student activities

FARGO (KVRR) – When student activities and competitions resume on December 14, Fargo Public Schools will allow a maximum of 50 spectators per event.

The number applies to spectators only and does not include athletes,

coaches, athletic staffing, and credentialed event staff. Only home spectators will be permitted.

Masks are required for all fans, and table, sideline, and media personnel during contests.

School officials say the rules are in accordance with North Dakota Smart Restart Large Gathering Protocols for sporting events and

student activities.