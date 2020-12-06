Driver Flees Police, Crashes Into Barrier

1322 Main Avenue, Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A vehicle with Gateway paper plates crashes into a concrete barrier at Tailgators during a chase in Fargo.

Police tried to stop the driver for speeding around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of North University.

The driver fled and ran numerous red lights before hitting another vehicle and then the concrete barrier.

Witnesses told police they saw two people run from the scene.

A female was found in the backseat and taken to Sanford with non life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit refused medical care.

A K9 tried to track down the suspect but was unsuccessful.

The investigation continues.