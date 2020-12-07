North Dakota reports first inmate death from COVID-19

North Dakota State Penitentiary

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is reporting the first death of an inmate who was COVID-19 positive.

The inmate, in his 60s, tested positive on November 16. He was admitted to a Bismarck hospital on Nov. 25, and passed away on Dec. 4.

This is the first COVID-19 related death of a person in the custody of the Dept. of Corrections. The inmate’s name is not being released.

As of Friday, Dec. 4, there were 37 active cases among inmates and 24 active cases among staff members.