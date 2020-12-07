University Leaders Take Action Against Racist Social Media Posts

several racist social media posts by some NDSU students sparked a protest at the university

FARGO-MOORHEAD — MSUM President Anne Blackhurst is taking a stand against bias incidents in the aftermath of several racist social media posts by NDSU students that sparked a protest at the university.

Blackhurt says although the posts were not by MSUM students, they, quote, “affect all of us, particularly our Black students and colleagues”.

A Bias Incident Response Team has been started to take reports of hate and bias incidents at MSUM.

They can also be reported online at the Office of Student Conduct & Resolution on the university’s website.

Blackhurst says the backlash experienced by MSUM students who have spoken out against racism has been hateful and extremely hurtful.

NDSU President Dean Bresciani says some disciplinary action has been taken among the students involved in the racist posts.

The administration also releasing a statement denouncing racism and bigotry in all of its forms.

They are working on making sure the campus is more diverse and inclusive.