Vehicle runs into Grand Forks business

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A woman is hurt after a vehicle drives into L & M Meats in Grand Forks.

Police say a woman in the entryway was struck and her injuries aren’t life threatening.

The entrance to the building suffered significant damage.

The driver, 72-year-0ld Sharon Olslund of Crookston, was cited for failure to have her vehicle under control.