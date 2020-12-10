Cass County calls on Congress for Covid-19 relief

According to Peterson, counties across the nation are estimating a shortage of 202 billion dollars.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – Counties across the country including Cass County are hoping to receive federal aid as they continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19.

Cass County is part of the National Association of Counties that is calling on Congress to acknowledge the role it has played in addressing the pandemic.

Cass County Commission Chairman Chad Peterson says some of the needs include revenue and supplementing overtime to those working extra hours like law enforcement.

Peterson says if the county doesn’t receive federal aid, that is going to be a direct impact to those who pay property taxes.

“Our revenues locally, I think we’re probably going to be okay, I think the Red River Valley will probably be okay, we’ve seen the sales tax maintain stable levels. And slightly increasing over the pandemic,” says Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson .

