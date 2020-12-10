North Dakota state senator tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Ray Holmberg

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A state senator from Grand Forks who is also one of three North Dakota presidential electors has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, says he tested positive this week.

Holmberg is not hospitalized, and is recovering at home.

Holmberg was also one of the three electors who were to meet in Bismarck next week to cast their ballots for Donald Trump. He is being replaced by John Trandem of Fargo.

The other two electors are Sandy Boehler of Fargo and Bob Wefald of Bismarck.