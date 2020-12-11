Update: East Grand Forks bar receives cease-and-desist order

Owner Jane Moss pledges to remain open

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) — A bar and restaurant owner in East Grand Forks, who defied Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order by reopening to dine-in customers, received a cease-and-desist order Thursday.

“What is being done is illegal and unconstitutional and I need to do what is my right for my employees and my patrons” according to Jane Moss, owner of the Boardwalk Bar & Grill.

Walz ordered a four-week closure of bars and restaurants beginning November 20th. The executive order is expected to end December 18th, but Moss believes it will be extended much later than that.

Moss says it’s frustrating Walz doesn’t take into account how close East Grand Forks is to North Dakota, where restrictions are different.

“It’s frustrating to watch your patrons go across the bridge, just 300 yards away, and I wish that our governor would take a look at the border cities and understand that that’s what we’re fighting against.”

East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander told businesses he agrees the order is hurting businesses and cannot be extended, but Gander warned that violators can expect an enforcement effort “the likes they’ve never seen.” He said, “it will be upon you like a ton of bricks.”

Moss is working with Action 4 Liberty, a Minnesota-based group fighting to stop Walz’s shutdown powers.