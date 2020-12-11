FDA approves emergency use of Pzier COVID-19 vaccine

UNITED STATES — The FDA approves emergency use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Shots will begin a few days after the decision.

The FDA called the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech safe and strongly protective.

Initial doses are scarce and rationed, with health workers and those living in long term care first in line.

Enough for the general population isn’t expected until spring and experts urge people to mask up and keep their distance until then.