North Dakota per capita death count soars in recent weeks

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s per capita death count from the coronavirus has risen from 12th-highest in the U.S. to fifth in just six weeks.

The data from Johns Hopkins University researchers shows the state’s death count has gone from 75 deaths per 100,000 people in early November to 146 deaths at present.

The state Department of Health on Friday reported 27 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,130 since the pandemic began.

Officials confirmed 513 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday. The state update showed 277 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 25.