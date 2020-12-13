Local family sets up fundraiser to help cover Massive COVID-19 medical costs

FARGO, N.D. — While battling complications of COVID-19, one local family is faced with even tougher challenges.

“I actually was the one who started the Go Fund Me. I did it to get the support that we need not only financially as much as we need that, but just to spread the word and get prayers out,” Patricia Cabrera said.

Patricia Cabrera is asking for the public’s help after her family’s main source of income was admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

“Since November 16th he’s been in the hospital. November 18th he got intubated and has been in a medically induced coma. He hasn’t woken up, he hasn’t improved any so they’re not sure how things will go, but we’re staying hopeful and praying for a miracle,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera says her father, Jesus Cabrera, got sick while on the job at Turkey Loading company in Wyndmere.

“They were still going in while sick they don’t have mandatory mask wearing. My dad had brought up that a couple of them had really severe coughs and they would not wear masks, my dad wore his just to be safe,” Cabrera said.

The Cabrera family, desperately seeking assistance, reached out for help where they could.

“We tried to see if we could try to get some sort of help from his work company, but they weren’t really much help so it’s stressful for us,” Cabrera said.

Now with her father in the ICU for almost a month the medical expenses are climbing.

“About a week ago his bills were about two hundred thousand and a couple days before that it was like three days before that they were at like a hundred thousand so it just shows how crazy the costs go up in such a short time,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera says the family appreciates any help they can get.

“It could be a dollar or five dollars whatever it may be little amounts add up to more money and we need all the help we can get,” Cabrera said.

To help out the Cabrera family cover medical costs click here.