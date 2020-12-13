Lutheran Church of the Cross hosts drive-thru Christmas event

West Fargo church is socially distant for the holidays

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Lutheran Church of the Cross is doing things a little differently this year.

Many churches across the U.S. are making changes to their holiday traditions in order to keep them going, and LCC is no different, combining 2 in-person events into 1 drive-thru event– what they’re calling an Advent Christmas Carol Mash-up.

“This is an opportunity to kind of gather in a different way- in a safe way,” said Christian Education director Chelsi Martian.

Cars are pulling up to hear Christmas Carols, meet Santa, and to receive crafts for kids to do at home.

Director of Christian Education at LCC, Chelsi Martian, says that this is their big event for the year, which is why there are cars lined up for several blocks.

“I’m blown away by the attendance of the people in line right now, the amazing hard work, and the ability to stand in the cold and still have cheerfulness like Santa!” said Martian.

Several groups from the church are working the event, including the church choir, youth group, and, what Martian calls the LCC elves.

All of the people working the event are volunteers who are giving their time to the community, in hopes that the community will give something back to them… in the form of a food drive.

“We try to have a service component at a lot of our events,” said Martian.

As well as handing out crafts and ornaments to families, the church is also accepting food donations.

Martian says that the turnout and the amount of donations is just another reason why she loves being a part of the community.

All of the food items collected will be donated to the Great Plains Food Bank by the end of the week