Sanford Health To Give Health Workers COVID-19 Vaccine Monday Afternoon

FARGO, N.D. — (KFGO) Sanford Heath announced Sunday night that they are planning to administer their first COVID vaccinations Monday afternoon.

According to the press release; if the shipment arrived as scheduled Monday morning they will give the very first COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline health care workers.

The will happen at both Sanford Health Fargo and Sanford Health Bismarck around 1 pm.