UPDATE: All Lanes Now Open on I-94 Near Fergus Falls After Jackknifed Semi

Sgt. Jesse Grabow @MSPPIO_NW

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — (UPDATE 7:45 PM 12/13/20) All lanes of I-94 near Fergus Falls are now open after a jackknifed semi was cleared from the scene.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

A jackknifed semi has closed the right lane on eastbound Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls.

It is near milepost 51.

Authorities say it will be closed for several hours while the semi is removed from that area.

MnDOT snowplow operators are out and working to make sure roads are cleared as snow falls in the region.

Call 511 or visit 511mn.org for current road conditions.