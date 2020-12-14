Grand Forks Mayor announces “Light the Town Green Week”

The proclamation is to honor front-line workers from December 14-20

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski issues a proclamation making this week “Light the Town Green Week.”

It’s to honor front-line workers and pay tribute to their grit and determination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lights on the Alerus Center and Sorlie Bridge will be lit green.

On Sunday at 4:30, a parade will take the path from the Ralph Engelstad Arena, Altru Hospital and end at the Alerus Center with a fireworks display.