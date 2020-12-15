Annual Moorhead Shop-With-A-Cop event adjusted due to pandemic

Although this year’s event looks different than normal, it continues to have a big impact on kids across the metro

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Moorhead Police Athletics & Activities League teams up with other local organizations to host the annual Shop-With-A-Cop event.

For most, the usual hustle and bustle of shopping for the holidays is missing this year.

That’s certainly the case for kids across the metro who were supposed to spend a day on a shopping spree alongside local police officers.

“Because of a certain pandemic, we had to adjust things a little bit, and this is our way of making sure that we’re still able to bring some holiday cheer but work within the confines that we had,” says Sgt. Scott Kostohryz with the Moorhead Police Department.

Earlier this week, 34 families from across Clay County met virtually with officers from the Moorhead Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

One by one to avoid crowding, the families picked up their gifts at the Clay County Law Enforcement Center.

Eight-year-old Pita Jerome of Moorhead says a bike was at the top of her Christmas list.

“Because my brother has one and I can’t ride it and it’s too small, and every time I try to ride it, my clothes get stuck,” she explains.

Pits is one of several kids who got to take home a bike donated in partnership with KVRR and El Zagal Shrine.

“We knew that now more than ever, between the distance learning and events being cancelled and sports being cancelled and activities being cancelled that, you know, the kids need some happiness and the kids need a bright spot,” says Kostohryz.

The pandemic may have changed the look of this year’s event, but the impact it has remains the same.

“There was never even a question of whether we were going to do it or not,” says Kostohryz. “What we didn’t expect was the overwhelming need. To see them come and get the gifts and to see the smiles on their faces, it’s a good thing.”

62 kids took part in the event, which was supported by Moorhead Police, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Target, Gate City Bank, and the Clay County Deputies Association.