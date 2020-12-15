Pandemic will cause most Americans to stay home for holidays

FARGO (KVRR) – The vast majority of Americans are expected to stay home this holiday season, according to AAA.

AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decline of at least 29 percent.

It will mark the first decline in year-end holiday travel since 2008, breaking a streak of 11 straight years of travel volume growth, and the lowest travel volume since 2002.

Most Americans who decide to travel will do so by car, with road trips accounting for 96 percent of holiday travel.

The CDC urges Americans not to travel for the holidays this year, warning that travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.