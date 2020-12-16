Cloverdale donates 840 hams to the Salvation Army

Families getting holiday hams during the tail-end of the national Pandemic

FARGO, N.D. – The Salvation Army is working with Hornbacher’s and Cloverdale to give out more than 800 hams this holiday season.

Cloverdale, which usually gives roughly half a million dollars worth of food each year, is now doubling its holiday donation to the Salvation Army. That is because of a steep rise in families that need help this year.

The Salvation Army will go from helping around 400 families in previous years to 800.

Cloverdale officials say they aim answer the call to action whenever the community need comes to food.

“Part of our service to the community, whether you’re Hornbacher’s or Cloverdale is being there and being present when people need you. Throughout parts of the year, there are people in the community that just need us,” TJ Russel with Cloverdale said.

If you need assistance, contact The Salvation Army by clicking here.