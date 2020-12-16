Essentia Health-Fargo Gets Initial 775 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Karol Kremens Gets First COVID-19 Vaccine Shot at Essentia Health-Fargo on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. — Essentia Health-Fargo gets its initial shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The first of the 775 doses went to Dr. Karol Kremens and Registered Nurse Kim Tenderholt.

“I think it’s the right thing to do for a number of reasons; the science shows it’s safe, we owe it to our coworkers, our patients, to our families and to ourselves,” shares Dr. Kremens. “We can help prevent the spread to those who are most vulnerable.”

Health care workers who provide direct care for COVID patients are getting the shots first.

The vaccine requires a second shot in 21 days.