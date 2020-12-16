Walz extends bar, restaurant restrictions, some schools to open next month

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced plans on Wednesday to get children back into elementary schools as well as ease some restrictions on fitness centers and other businesses that were shuttered last month.

The governor updated the state’s Safe Learning Plan used by schools across the state on Wednesday to allow all elementary schools to operate in-person starting Jan. 18.

The governor’s new order keeps bars and restaurants closed for indoor service through the holidays while allowing fitness centers and outdoor entertainment venues to open at 25% capacity. Youth sports can resume practice on Jan. 4.

Multiple organizations have expressed concerns about the extended restrictions, saying many small businesses can’t afford another shutdown.