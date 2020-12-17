Moorhead church provides homemade meals to seniors drive thru style

About 150 people picked up meals.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Members of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Moorhead delivers meals car side to Senior citizens.

Every year, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church hosts a dinner event for Seniors citizens that includes wine, food and music.

“Well this year because of COVID-19, we wanted to do something to connect with our seniors, but we knew obviously it had to be a lot different, so we’re having the same meal, and we’re just having Seniors come and pick up the meal rather than a sit-down,” says St. Joseph’s Catholic Church member Shawn Erickson.

The homemade meal includes: Turkey, mash potato, gravy, and cranberries. For the church, it was important to still be able to keep the tradition going.

“We’ll just keep being creative and thinking out of the box and doing whatever we can to reach out to people who we’re not able to see from week to week,” Erickson said.

Michael Flynn has been part of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for as long as he can remember. His mom has been attending the church for over 60 years.

“She says ‘they’re having meals up at St. Joseph’s for Seniors. Can you pick it up for me,” Flynn said.

Flynn says it’s wonderful that for one day people are going to be able to enjoy a homemade cooked meal.

“They have volunteers that come and do this and it’s just a wonderful service,” Flynn said.

And Flynn says no one appreciates it more than his mom.

“It’s something that she knows is going to be cooked well. It’s just a nice Christmas spirit,” Flynn adds.

