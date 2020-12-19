NDSU Commit Excited To Play Where He Wanted All Along

The Farmington High Tiger had the Bison at the top of his list after visiting campus for a football game

FARGO, ND – (KVRR) North Dakota State Football welcomed 24 new recruits to the roster next season including Farmington High’s Eli Green who started all four years for the Tigers.

His team was (1-8) their freshman year and (7-1) in his shortened senior year, in which he was team captain. The Lakeville native originally loved basketball the most but gradually gravitated towards the gridiron. He was a wide receiver, defensive back, and return specialist with some results to show. Green earned an all-conference accolade his junior year and all-metro this past season. Others schools showed interest in him but going back to a game day visit he had junior year, the choice was clear.

“I really enjoyed both my visits so that was one in itself if you go and you like the coaches but you don’t like the campus or the atmosphere or all that, it’s just not going to be a fit for you for four years,” said Green. “You got to make sure it all falls in line so that was just how easy it was for me to make that decision cause I really enjoyed the campus and all their coaches. I enjoyed talking to all of them and being there for a game getting to experience almost the whole thing. It was a really easy decision.”

Green is one of five Minnesotans to commit to NDSU next season.