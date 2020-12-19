Rapid COVID-19 antigen testing comes to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — There’s a faster way to receive COVID-19 test results for members in the community.

The department of emergency services is partnering with the National Guard and Fargo Cass Public Health to provide free rapid screenings to people who wish to be tested and who are showing no signs of symptoms.

Participants who take the test will be required to self swab and will be able to receive results within 15 minutes via text message.

“The 15 minute rapid test is an avid test that is newer to North Dakota we haven’t had these available for public screening until just recently. As it differs from the PCR test the reagent reacts with the person’s specimen and is able to give us the results immediately,” Fargo Cass Public Health’s Mark Topp said.

For more information about rapid antigen tests and North Dakota’s screening strategies, click here.