Fargo Public Schools cancels Wednesday classes due to weather

FARGO (KVRR) – Due to the weather, all Fargo Public Schools classes and extra-curricular activities have been canceled for Wednesday, December 23.

A winter storm watch is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. About 1-4 inches of snow are expected. Winds of up to 50 mph are expected to cause blowing snow and significant visibility problems.

School officials say they plan to use the storm make-up day on April 30, when students and staff will be expected to be in school.

Meal distribution for winter break will also be canceled December 23 at Discovery Middle School, Davies High School, South High School, and North High School.