FBI warns of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

As the vaccine starts to be distributed, scammers might take advantage of the opportunity

MINNEAPOLIS- As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, the FBI is warning people to be on the lookout for scammers.

They could come in phone calls, emails and texts.

The FBI says scammers might ask you things like paying out of pocket for the vaccine, putting your name on an early access list and even trying to sell or ship doses of the vaccine to your home.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Scammers could be using the information you give them to steal your identity.

“These fraudsters and scammers are pretty clever people. They will try to get to you and get to the public the easiest way they can. The easiest way they can is through one of these. So, be very careful as we go forward,” Minneapolis FBI’s Public Affairs Officer Kevin Smith said.

The FBI says if you think you’ve received one of these calls to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.