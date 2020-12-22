Sanford Health updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The major health system talked over a Zoom call

FARGO, N.D.- Sanford Health is giving us new details on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanford says it will continue to see rollouts of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines through the end of the month and into the new year.

Healthcare workers are still being vaccinated as the first part of its plan.

Out of the health care system’s almost 10,000 employees, 4,000 of them will have started their vaccinations by the end of Tuesday.

“We’re closing the gap pretty good on frontline workers, those who are in direct contact with the patients. We’re anxious as we get supplied and continue to extend it down to give it to more staff. So, I think that’ll probably be going into January,” Sanford Health’s Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin said.

Long-term care residents are next in line after healthcare workers.

The vaccine will be distributed to them through CVS and Walgreens.

“They’re expecting the Moderna vaccine this week. So, hopefully with our partnership with the Good Samaritan Society, some long-term care facilities will get the vaccine as early as the beginning of next week,” Dr. Griffin said.

However, some people are still hesitant to get the vaccine because of reported sore arms, redness and a mild fever from those who have already received it.

“I would say it’s by far only minor side effects. We have not had any reports really that would be categorized as severe reactions. Nothing is surprising us as of yet with the vaccine,” said Griffin.

These symptoms are said to go away within 24 hours.

Sanford is hoping to have the vaccine available to the general public by the middle of February.